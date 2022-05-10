PRS REIT’s (PRSR) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of PRS REIT (LON:PRSR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 95 ($1.17) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered PRS REIT to a hold rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.42) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

PRSR opened at GBX 105.20 ($1.30) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 107.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.22. PRS REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 96.60 ($1.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 114 ($1.41). The company has a market cap of £577.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. PRS REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.33%.

About PRS REIT

The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. The Company is investing £0.9bn in a portfolio of high quality homes for private rental across the regions, having raised a total of £500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.

