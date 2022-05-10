Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Holdings Trimmed by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,614 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PMO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 291,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 249,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 20,447 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 13,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0531 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

