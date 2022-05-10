Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $40.96

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.96 and last traded at $41.20, with a volume of 1839 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.60.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QTWO shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Q2 from $92.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Q2 from $94.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Q2 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 1.45.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Q2 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 21.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 8,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $475,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 53,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $3,169,458.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,840,915 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Q2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Q2 by 6.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Q2 by 8.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 3.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

