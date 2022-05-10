Quebecor (TSE:QBR) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to Sector Perform Market Weight

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Rating) from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.18 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Quebecor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

