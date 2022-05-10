QuickX Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $3.01 Million (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (QCX) traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 10th. One QuickX Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QuickX Protocol has a total market cap of $3.01 million and approximately $23.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QuickX Protocol Profile

QCX is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io . The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

