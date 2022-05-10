Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) Now Covered by Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Get Quoin Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:QNRX opened at $0.65 on Friday. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $35.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.21.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Quoin Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:QNRX Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 83,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 8.53% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. It offers QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome; QRX004 for the treatment dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; and QRX006, a therapy to treat rare skin disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quoin Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quoin Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.