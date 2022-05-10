Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Radius Global Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 62.63% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share.

NASDAQ RADI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.23. 3,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,159. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $18.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 343.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 18,985 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 178.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 56,305 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after acquiring an additional 14,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 18,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RADI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Radius Global Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

