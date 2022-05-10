Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Shares Bought by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.11% of Ranpak worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ranpak by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ranpak by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Ranpak in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Ranpak by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Ranpak by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ranpak alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Ranpak from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered Ranpak from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Ranpak from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ranpak from $38.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday.

NYSE PACK opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.40. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $976.94 million, a P/E ratio of -41.38 and a beta of 1.36.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Ranpak had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.83 million. Ranpak’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Ranpak Profile (Get Rating)

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.