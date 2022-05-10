Rathbones Group PLC Decreases Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KKR. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KKR shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.68.

In other news, Director Matt Cohler bought 8,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.41 per share, for a total transaction of $493,400.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $49.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.13. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $83.90. The firm has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 12.80%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

