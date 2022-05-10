Rathbones Group PLC Has $1.29 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMD. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock opened at $86.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.13 and its 200-day moving average is $123.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.59.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,360 shares of company stock worth $18,445,293 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

