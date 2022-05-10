Rathbones Group PLC Has $2.08 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,325 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,206.5% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $81.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.51. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.