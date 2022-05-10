Rathbones Group PLC Has $579,000 Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 199.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

In other news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $305,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,284,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 89,105 shares of company stock worth $4,248,009. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IR opened at $43.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.88. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.91 and a twelve month high of $62.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.03. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.48.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

