Rathbones Group PLC Invests $651,000 in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 56,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,682,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1,193.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 92,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 85,529 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $40.31 on Tuesday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $40.12 and a 52-week high of $56.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%.

