Rathbones Group PLC Purchases 1,363 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period.

VB opened at $184.79 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $183.95 and a twelve month high of $241.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.49.

