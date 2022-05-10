Rathbones Group PLC Raises Holdings in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ)

Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 3.54% of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $553,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $602,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,085,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FEUZ opened at $36.39 on Tuesday. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a 1 year low of $36.33 and a 1 year high of $55.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

