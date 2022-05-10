Rathbones Group PLC Sells 1,087 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 521.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 383.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $44.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.84. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.71.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 161.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

