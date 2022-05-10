Rathbones Group PLC Sells 1,542 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 3.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Blackstone by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,864,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $333,275,000 after purchasing an additional 21,083 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its position in Blackstone by 2.7% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 7,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Blackstone by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 64,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 17,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,825,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone purchased 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,510,044 shares of company stock worth $11,184,929 and sold 1,090,152 shares worth $66,040,454. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.73.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $96.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.75 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.29 and its 200 day moving average is $125.69. The company has a market cap of $66.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.38.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 71.93%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

