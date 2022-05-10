Rathbones Group PLC Trims Stock Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Rathbones Group PLC cut its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,700 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 8.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,131,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,181,000 after buying an additional 564,150 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 1,285,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,306,000 after acquiring an additional 502,031 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 357.8% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 511,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 399,625 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3,063.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 335,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 325,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,494,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,988,000 after acquiring an additional 300,186 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSLV opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.31.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

