Raymond James Downgrades GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) to Market Perform

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on GoodRx from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on GoodRx from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoodRx from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on GoodRx from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.56.

Get GoodRx alerts:

GoodRx stock opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.42, a current ratio of 13.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.55, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day moving average is $27.69. GoodRx has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $48.05.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.61 million. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that GoodRx will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in GoodRx by 275.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in GoodRx by 301.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in GoodRx by 208.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in GoodRx by 50.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in GoodRx by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoodRx (Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.