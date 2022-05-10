Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 790,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,127 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Raymond James worth $78,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Raymond James by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 11,378 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Raymond James by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 82,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after acquiring an additional 27,344 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 21,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $93.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $81.96 and a 52 week high of $117.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.54.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 13.97%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.17%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RJF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.62.

In related news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,721,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $601,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,870.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

