Raymond James Trims CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Target Price to $34.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from $52.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CARG. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CarGurus from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

CARG stock opened at $29.83 on Tuesday. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $23.86 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,491.50, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.54.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $430.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CarGurus will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other CarGurus news, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 2,269 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $101,083.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,516,270.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $357,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,838 shares of company stock worth $1,639,171. 21.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

