Reach plc (RCH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.46 on June 10th

Reach plc (LON:RCH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.46 ($0.05) per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Reach’s previous dividend of $2.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:RCH opened at GBX 118.10 ($1.46) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 172.60. The firm has a market cap of £372.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.14. Reach has a twelve month low of GBX 114 ($1.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 430 ($5.30). The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67.

In related news, insider Simon Fuller sold 42,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.19), for a total value of £74,768.90 ($92,182.10). Also, insider Jim Mullen purchased 80,527 shares of Reach stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £99,048.21 ($122,115.90).

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Reach from GBX 185 ($2.28) to GBX 135 ($1.66) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Reach plc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company produces and distributes content through paid-for and free newspapers and magazines, as well as through multi-platform digital sites.

