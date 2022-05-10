ReddCoin (RDD) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $13.07 million and approximately $38,031.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,631.99 or 1.00153265 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00046493 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.56 or 0.00245573 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00109769 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.21 or 0.00291956 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00136044 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00009205 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003961 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.