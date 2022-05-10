Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.27.
A number of brokerages recently commented on REG. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.
In other news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $302,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of REG stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.94. 1,274,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.10. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $61.48 and a 52-week high of $78.78.
Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 39.83%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.93%.
About Regency Centers (Get Rating)
Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Regency Centers (REG)
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Littelfuse Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- HCA Healthcare Stock is Ready to Climb Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.