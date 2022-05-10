Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.27.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REG. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

In other news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $302,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 635.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REG stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.94. 1,274,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.10. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $61.48 and a 52-week high of $78.78.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 39.83%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.93%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

