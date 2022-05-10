Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total value of $65,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,435,601.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.99, for a total transaction of $4,163,466.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,559 shares of company stock worth $30,297,368. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $599.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $677.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $644.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $492.13 and a 1-year high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $1.71. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 43.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REGN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.63.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.