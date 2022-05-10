Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYF) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF – Get Rating) were down 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.30 and last traded at $14.30. Approximately 4,047 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 3,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.54.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.78.
About Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Repsol (REPYF)
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Littelfuse Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- Mattel Stock is Ready to Catch
Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.