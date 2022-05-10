Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYF) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF – Get Rating) were down 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.30 and last traded at $14.30. Approximately 4,047 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 3,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.54.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.78.

Get Repsol alerts:

About Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYF)

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.