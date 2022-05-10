Reviewing Vera Therapeutics (VERA) & Its Peers

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) is one of 937 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Vera Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vera Therapeutics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vera Therapeutics N/A -$32.61 million -1.21 Vera Therapeutics Competitors $1.86 billion $252.65 million -2.11

Vera Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Vera Therapeutics. Vera Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.6% of Vera Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 43.1% of Vera Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vera Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vera Therapeutics N/A -84.75% -40.21% Vera Therapeutics Competitors -4,290.74% -171.93% -7.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vera Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vera Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Vera Therapeutics Competitors 6290 20859 43116 862 2.54

Vera Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $30.33, indicating a potential upside of 82.51%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 149.11%. Given Vera Therapeutics’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vera Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Vera Therapeutics beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy. It is also developing MAU868, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of BK viremia infections and is under Phase 2 clinical trial. The company was formerly known as Trucode Gene Repair, Inc. and changed its name to Vera Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2020. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

