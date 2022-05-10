Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Plans $0.48 Dividend

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.4849 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

RNMBY opened at $39.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.26 and its 200 day moving average is $27.61. Rheinmetall has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74.

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RNMBY shares. Oddo Bhf downgraded Rheinmetall from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €237.00 ($249.47) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Rheinmetall from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Rheinmetall from €115.00 ($121.05) to €155.00 ($163.16) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Rheinmetall from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Rheinmetall from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rheinmetall has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.00.

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.