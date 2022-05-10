Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.21

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.21 and last traded at $4.21, with a volume of 1705 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

RSKD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Riskified from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Riskified from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Riskified from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Riskified presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.79.

Get Riskified alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.48.

Riskified ( NYSE:RSKD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 49.24% and a negative net margin of 75.96%. The business had revenue of $69.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified during the first quarter worth $65,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified during the first quarter worth $71,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Riskified (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.