Robert W. Baird Cuts Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $148.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on APTV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptiv from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded Aptiv from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $177.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Aptiv from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.50.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $95.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 80.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.60. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $94.72 and a 52-week high of $180.81.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,436,883.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Aptiv by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 1,204.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

