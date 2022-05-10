Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Price Target to C$48.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$49.50 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday.
Shares of ANDHF opened at $40.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.87. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52-week low of $28.12 and a 52-week high of $42.18.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
