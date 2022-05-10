Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.14 Per Share

Analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) will report earnings of $2.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.11. Royal Bank of Canada reported earnings of $2.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will report full-year earnings of $8.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.53 to $8.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.21 to $9.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Royal Bank of Canada.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 28.16%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. CIBC raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$163.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.34.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $98.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.05. The company has a market capitalization of $138.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $96.85 and a 52 week high of $119.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $0.944 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.71%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,635,969,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,138,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 75.9% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,618,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718,130 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 90.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,354,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,246,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

