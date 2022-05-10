Royal Bank of Canada Trims SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Target Price to C$36.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$40.79.

SNC opened at C$25.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.20. The stock has a market cap of C$4.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81. SNC-Lavalin Group has a twelve month low of C$24.14 and a twelve month high of C$38.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.31.

SNC-Lavalin Group ( TSE:SNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 2.0599999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. SNC-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

In other SNC-Lavalin Group news, Director Ian L. Edwards sold 4,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total value of C$130,683.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$114,405.52. Also, Senior Officer Alan James Cullens sold 1,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total transaction of C$48,135.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,144 shares in the company, valued at C$156,516.49.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

