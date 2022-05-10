Rubicon Organics (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF – Get Rating) traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.69. 2,115 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 4,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Rubicon Organics from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, April 18th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.33.

Rubicon Organics Inc produces and sells organic cannabis in Canada. The company processes organic cannabis at its federally licensed 125,000 square foot facility in Delta, British Columbia and sells under its wholly owned and other licensed brands. Rubicon Organics Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

