Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,213 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 121,300.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

IWM stock opened at $177.93 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $174.10 and a 1 year high of $244.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.32 and a 200 day moving average of $210.30.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

