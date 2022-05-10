Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.56.

LLY opened at $291.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $286.85 and its 200-day moving average is $265.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $191.75 and a 1-year high of $314.00. The company has a market cap of $277.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.07%.

In other news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marschall S. Runge acquired 202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,088,551 shares of company stock worth $307,943,730 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.