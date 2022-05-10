Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Has $845,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,527 shares during the quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 57,865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,543,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,803,000 after acquiring an additional 179,202 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 194,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 21,299 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 126,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDW opened at $30.74 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $30.24 and a 12-month high of $38.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.12.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

