Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,973 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Boeing from $243.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.24.

BA opened at $136.14 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $132.65 and a 1 year high of $258.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.55 billion, a PE ratio of -16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 97.53 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.66.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.48). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

