Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,997 shares during the quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PZA. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PZA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,716. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.43 and a fifty-two week high of $27.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average of $26.00.

