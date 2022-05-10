Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Sells 84,509 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 68.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,509 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,328,000 after buying an additional 11,324,742 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,582,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,001 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,945 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,801,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,267,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,122 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $43.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.59. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

