Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,181,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,502,000 after acquiring an additional 166,432 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,204,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,048,000 after purchasing an additional 329,772 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,632,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,845,000 after purchasing an additional 40,315 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,184,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 42.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,421,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,066,000 after purchasing an additional 422,883 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPHQ stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,096. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.60. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $53.90.

