SafeBlast (BLAST) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. In the last week, SafeBlast has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. SafeBlast has a market cap of $1.24 million and $249,400.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeBlast coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,213.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $242.28 or 0.00752105 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.25 or 0.00202553 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006303 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00017373 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About SafeBlast

SafeBlast (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

