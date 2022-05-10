Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the bank on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Salisbury Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Salisbury Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 20.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Salisbury Bancorp to earn $6.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

Salisbury Bancorp stock opened at $49.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $143.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.76. Salisbury Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $44.75 and a fifty-two week high of $59.90.

Salisbury Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.23). Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 11.40%. On average, analysts predict that Salisbury Bancorp will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 1,007.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the second quarter worth $438,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. 23.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SAL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

