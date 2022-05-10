Sasco Capital Inc. CT Boosts Holdings in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,470 shares during the period. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned approximately 0.15% of Harsco worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HSC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Harsco during the 4th quarter valued at $36,232,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harsco by 48,112.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,770,000 after buying an additional 1,929,315 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Harsco by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,668,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,279,000 after buying an additional 778,669 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Harsco by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,657,000 after buying an additional 284,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Harsco by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,734,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,356,000 after buying an additional 265,714 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson started coverage on Harsco in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Harsco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Harsco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Harsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of Harsco stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $8.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,584. Harsco Co. has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $23.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $636.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.35.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $452.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.22 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Harsco Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

