Sasco Capital Inc. CT Has $25.61 Million Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT decreased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 435,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,220 shares during the period. ONEOK accounts for about 2.9% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $25,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in ONEOK by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ONEOK stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.66. 10,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,885,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.42 and a 200-day moving average of $64.10. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $75.07.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.98%.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.14.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

