Sasco Capital Inc. CT Increases Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,110,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 99,960 shares during the quarter. Hanesbrands accounts for 2.1% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned 0.32% of Hanesbrands worth $18,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 288.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 113,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 84,100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 393.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 81,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 64,647 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,484,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 138,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 12,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,208,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 34,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $501,691.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.64. 63,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,086,459. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 93.47%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.80%.

HBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.22.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

