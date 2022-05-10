Sasco Capital Inc. CT Reduces Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT decreased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 992,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the period. Howmet Aerospace makes up 3.6% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $31,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HWM. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,408,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,730,000 after buying an additional 5,705,521 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,672,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,196,000 after buying an additional 1,786,320 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,405,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,835 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,551,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,598,000 after purchasing an additional 890,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,133.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 750,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,422,000 after acquiring an additional 689,828 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $33.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.09. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $37.66.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile (Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.