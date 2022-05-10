Scotiabank Increases Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Price Target to C$13.00

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC cut their price target on Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martinrea International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.70.

OTCMKTS:MRETF opened at $6.41 on Friday. Martinrea International has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $11.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.86.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

