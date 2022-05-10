Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Declares $2.25 Quarterly Dividend

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 2.25 per share on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Seaboard has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SEB opened at $3,898.95 on Tuesday. Seaboard has a 12 month low of $3,575.84 and a 12 month high of $4,400.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Seaboard ( NYSEAMERICAN:SEB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $103.27 EPS for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Seaboard by 17.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Seaboard by 3,450.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seaboard during the fourth quarter valued at $421,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Seaboard by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Seaboard by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

