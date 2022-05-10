SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target Lowered to $68.00 at Citigroup

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SEAS has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.90.

Shares of SEAS opened at $55.77 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $41.94 and a one year high of $76.57. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.67.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 18.25% and a negative return on equity of 2,323.61%. The business had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $26,828.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $770,070.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,948,909.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,957,859 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $15,362,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $1,124,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 10,845 shares during the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

